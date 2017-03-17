Cricket: Resolute South Africa hold handy lead

By David Leggat, in Wellington

Impressive batting defiance from South Africa has enabled them to have their noses in front going into the third day of the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

South Africa will began tomorrow at 349 for nine, a far cry from their parlous 104 for six at lunch today when New Zealand were firmly in charge. Instead they'll start with a lead of 81 and still one wicket standing, with Vernon Philander on 36 and No 11 Morne Morkel on 31.

The pair have added 47, equal to the South African 10th wicket record against New Zealand, set in Port Elizabeth in 1962 by Jack McGlew and Harry Bromfield.

South Africa have put on 245 for the last four wickets in 65 overs with an outstanding piece of backs to the wall batting.

A fine seventh-wicket stand between Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma was the catalyst for South Africa's revival.

New Zealand took the honours in the first session, taking four for 80 to have South Africa wobbling in reply to 268 by the hosts yesterday.

But after New Zealand had put their foot on South Africa's throat, de Kock and Bavuma fought back spiritedly to put on 114 without being parted between lunch and tea.

New Zealand didn't handle the pressure the assertive de Kock put on the bowlers.

They were too short too often, at one point there were four boundary riders to Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, and a newcomer to the ground would have assumed South Africa were completely in charge. De Kock cashed in on his way to 91.

Bavuma provided resourceful support and the stand reached 160, South Africa's second best seventh-wicket stand against New Zealand, behind only McGlew and Anton Murray's 246 on the same ground in 1953.

New Zealand tried some odd field placings to try and find a way through, to no avail.

The pair were finally out in the hour after tea, de Kock chasing a widish ball from seamer Jimmy Neesham, after facing 118 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his eighth test 50; Bavuma miscued a hook at Neil Wagner to be caught at deep square leg for 89, his sixth half century.

However Philander and Bavuma put on a further 36th for the eighth wicket, and Philander and his fast-bowling chum Morkel had completed the revival by stumps.

Morkel had his highest test score since Lord's in 2012, and he survived a nasty blow on the front of his helmet from Tim Southee late in the day.

Colin de Grandhomme had taken three for 52, Wagner three for 96, Southee two for 98 and Neesham one for 41.

- NZ Herald