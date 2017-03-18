Live updates: Super Rugby, Hurricanes v Highlanders

Live updates of the crucial Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Highlanders at Westpac Stradium.

It's too early in the season to say this is a must-win for the Highlanders but the 2015 champions have just one win from their opening three games. A defeat tonight and they will remain at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference and well behind the top three teams.

The Hurricanes also need a victory to keep up with the leaders.

Expect a close one tonight. The last 10 games between these teams have seen each notch five victories, with all but one of those 10 fixtures decided by a margin of no greater than the value of a converted try.











- NZ Herald