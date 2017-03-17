8:29am Fri 17 March
NRL star's wife reveals she had abortion after hearing of affair

Darius Boyd of the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Getty

The wife of Brisbane Broncos skipper Darius Boyd has opened up about their rocky marriage revealing she had an abortion after finding out he'd had an affair.

Darius Boyd and wife Kayla appeared in a tell-all interview on Australia's Channel 9, which aired last night.

In the interview the couple talked about what they've overcome in their marriage including Boyd's stint in private mental psychiatric hospital to overcome depression and how his infidelity hurt the family, The Courier Mail reports.

According to The Courier Mail, Kayla revealed that he had an abortion after finding out the Queensland and Kangaroos player had cheated on her.

"I was 100 per cent done. I'm shocked that I'm sitting here talking about him and we're still married," Kayla said in the interview.


- NZ Herald

