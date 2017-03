All Whites coach Anthony Hudson has been linked to the manager's job at promotion chasing English Championship side Norwich City.

According to The Sun, Hudson is one name linked to the vacant job along with former England boss Roy Hodgson, Alan Pardew, Nigel Pearson and Alan Irvine.

Hudson turned down the MK Dons job last year and is unlikely to consider any offshore offers unless New Zealand fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

- Radio Sport