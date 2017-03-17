7:24am Fri 17 March
USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny resigns following claims the group was slow to react to sex abuse allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny resigns following claims the group was slow to react to sex abuse allegations.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

