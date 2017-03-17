Austria's Kraft flies to ski jump World Cup win

TRONDHEIM, Norway (AP) " Stefan Kraft of Austria extended his lead in the ski jumping World Cup with a convincing win on the Granasen hill on Thursday.

Kraft posted the longest jump at 142.5 meters in the second round to win with a total of 302 points, denying home favorite Andreas Stjernen of Norway the win by 7.7 points.

Andreas Wellinger of Germany was third on 289.6.

That continues a remarkable run of success for Kraft. He won just one of the first 15 events this season, but has five individual World Cup victories and two world championships in the last six weeks.

Kraft leads the standings by 86 points from Poland's Kamil Stoch with four individual competitions left. Stoch was fifth on Thursday.