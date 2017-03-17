6:28am Fri 17 March
Women's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions

1986_Marina Kiehl, West Germany

1987_Maria Walliser, Switzerland

1988_Michela Figini, Switzerland

1989_Carole Merle, France

1990_Carole Merle, France

1991_Carole Merle, France

1992_Carole Merle, France

1993_Katja Seizinger, Germany

1994_Katja Seizinger, Germany

1995_Katja Seizinger, Germany

1996_Katja Seizinger, Germany

1997_Hilde Gerg, Germany

1998_Katja Seizinger, Germany

1999_Alexandra Meissnitzer, Austria

2000_Renate Goetsch, Austria

2001_Regine Cavagnoud, France

2002_Hilde Gerg, Germany

2003_Carole Montillet, France

2004_Renate Goetschl, Austria

2005_Michaela Dorfmeister, Austria

2006_Michaela Dorfmeister, Austria

2007_Renate Goetschl, Austria

2008_Maria Riesch, Germany

2009_Lindsey Vonn, United States

2010_Lindsey Vonn, United States

2011_Lindsey Vonn, United States

2012_Lindsey Vonn, United States

2013_Tina Maze, Slovenia

2014_Lara Gut, Switzerland

2015_Lindsey Vonn, United States

2016_Lara Gut, Switzerland

2017_Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

