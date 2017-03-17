Women's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions

1986_Marina Kiehl, West Germany
1987_Maria Walliser, Switzerland
1988_Michela Figini, Switzerland
1989_Carole Merle, France
1990_Carole Merle, France
1991_Carole Merle, France
1992_Carole Merle, France
1993_Katja Seizinger, Germany
1994_Katja Seizinger, Germany
1995_Katja Seizinger, Germany
1996_Katja Seizinger, Germany
1997_Hilde Gerg, Germany
1998_Katja Seizinger, Germany
1999_Alexandra Meissnitzer, Austria
2000_Renate Goetsch, Austria
2001_Regine Cavagnoud, France
2002_Hilde Gerg, Germany
2003_Carole Montillet, France
2004_Renate Goetschl, Austria
2005_Michaela Dorfmeister, Austria
2006_Michaela Dorfmeister, Austria
2007_Renate Goetschl, Austria
2008_Maria Riesch, Germany
2009_Lindsey Vonn, United States
2010_Lindsey Vonn, United States
2011_Lindsey Vonn, United States
2012_Lindsey Vonn, United States
2013_Tina Maze, Slovenia
2014_Lara Gut, Switzerland
2015_Lindsey Vonn, United States
2016_Lara Gut, Switzerland
2017_Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein
