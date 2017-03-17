Michael Essien's wife buys 3rd-division club Como

COMO, Italy (AP) " Michael Essien's wife has bought a third-division Italian soccer club at an auction.
Akosua Puni Essien, who is married to the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, bought Como for 237,000 euros ($254,000).
The price does not include the training center or the Calcio Como brand, and the team will now be known as FC Como.
A club statement says Puni Essien will return to Como soon and that she is "honored to be part of a club which has 110 years of history."
Como was relegated from Serie B last season. It is currently in seventh place and on course for the promotion playoffs.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings