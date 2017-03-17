34-year-old Jermain Defoe recalled to England squad

LONDON (AP) " Jermain Defoe has been recalled to the England squad at the age of 35, more than three years after last playing for the national team.

The 34-year-old Sunderland striker is among 26 players selected for England's upcoming matches after captain Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge and Harry Kane were ruled out because of injury.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has also been called up by coach Gareth Southgate, whose side plays a friendly in Germany on Wednesday before hosting Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on March 26.

Southgate also turned to Hull midfielder Jake Livermore, whose only England appearance came in 2012.

Luke Shaw, who has played only twice for Manchester United since November, is in the squad because Tottenham defender Danny Rose is injured.