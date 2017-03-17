Couple sentenced for photos of Bayern president Hoeness

BERLIN (AP) " A former prisoner who served with Uli Hoeness has been sentenced to a further 14 months in jail because he took photos with a hidden camera of the Bayern Munich president while he was incarcerated for tax evasion.
Landsberg-am-Lech courthouse spokesman Alexander Kessler says the prisoner's wife "smuggled in a pen with a digital camera and the man took two photos and a video sequence where Mr. Hoeness can be seen and heard."
The woman, who unsuccessfully attempted to sell the footage after smuggling it out again, received an eight-month suspended sentence.
Hoeness had been serving a 42-month prison sentence for evading millions of euros (dollars) in taxes via an undeclared Swiss bank account. He was released in February 2016 after serving half the sentence.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings