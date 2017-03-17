Couple sentenced for photos of Bayern president Hoeness

BERLIN (AP) " A former prisoner who served with Uli Hoeness has been sentenced to a further 14 months in jail because he took photos with a hidden camera of the Bayern Munich president while he was incarcerated for tax evasion.

Landsberg-am-Lech courthouse spokesman Alexander Kessler says the prisoner's wife "smuggled in a pen with a digital camera and the man took two photos and a video sequence where Mr. Hoeness can be seen and heard."

The woman, who unsuccessfully attempted to sell the footage after smuggling it out again, received an eight-month suspended sentence.

Hoeness had been serving a 42-month prison sentence for evading millions of euros (dollars) in taxes via an undeclared Swiss bank account. He was released in February 2016 after serving half the sentence.