2:59am Fri 17 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Couple sentenced for photos of Bayern president Hoeness

BERLIN (AP) " A former prisoner who served with Uli Hoeness has been sentenced to a further 14 months in jail because he took photos with a hidden camera of the Bayern Munich president while he was incarcerated for tax evasion.

Landsberg-am-Lech courthouse spokesman Alexander Kessler says the prisoner's wife "smuggled in a pen with a digital camera and the man took two photos and a video sequence where Mr. Hoeness can be seen and heard."

The woman, who unsuccessfully attempted to sell the footage after smuggling it out again, received an eight-month suspended sentence.

Hoeness had been serving a 42-month prison sentence for evading millions of euros (dollars) in taxes via an undeclared Swiss bank account. He was released in February 2016 after serving half the sentence.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 17 Mar 2017 03:47:41 Processing Time: 19ms