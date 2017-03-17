3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

2:07am Fri 17 March
RANCHI, India (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on the first day of the third Test between India and Australia.

Australia 1st innings:

Matt Renshaw c Kohli b Yadav 44

David Warner c & b Jadeja 19

Steve Smith not out 117

Shaun Marsh c Pujara b Ashwin 2

Peter Handscomb lbw b Yadav 19

Glenn Maxwell not out 82

Extras: (4b, 11lb, 1nb) 16

Total: (for four wickets) 299

Overs: 90. Minutes: 366.

Still to bat: Mathew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-80, 3-89, 4-140

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-2-46-0 (1nb), Umesh Yadav 19-3-63-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 23-2-78-1, Ravindra Jadeja 30-3-80-1, Murali Vijay 3-0-17-0.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England.

Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

Toss: Won by Australia.

