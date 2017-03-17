Injury keeps Nani out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Nani will miss Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Hungary because of injury.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Nani, who has made 118 appearances for the national team, was expected to recover in time for the games later this month, but his Spanish club Valencia ruled him out.

Real Madrid defender Pepe returns to the 25-man squad from injury, while midfielder Adrien Silva is also unavailablebecause of injury.

Portugal hosts Hungary in Lisbon on March 25 and plays a friendly against Sweden in the Madeira Islands three days later.

After four games in Group B, the 2016 European champions are second, three points behind Switzerland after three wins and a loss.