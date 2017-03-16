ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) " Issa Hayatou voted out after 29 years as president of African soccer confederation, loses to Ahmad of Madagascar.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
