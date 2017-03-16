Manager Karanka leaves relegation-threatened Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) " Middlesbrough says manager Aitor Karanka has left the relegation-threatened Premier League club after four years.

Middlesbrough says "both parties have agreed that it is in the best interests of the club to make this change."

The northeast team is next-to-last in the standings, three points from safety with 11 games remaining.

Karanka had been at Middlesbrough since 2013 and steered the club back in the top division.

Middlesbrough says assistant coach Steve Agnew will take control of the team.