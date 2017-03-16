11:26pm Thu 16 March
Zanzibar admitted as full member of African soccer body

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) " Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago of islands off the east coast of Africa, has been admitted as a full member of the African soccer confederation.

Zanzibar's national team will now be able to enter African Cup of Nations qualifying and its soccer association will have a vote on continental issues.

Zanzibar, officially part of Tanzania but with its own government, was given unanimous approval at the Confederation of African Football's general assembly on Thursday. Zanzibar was previously an associate member, allowing its clubs to play in CAF competitions but not its national team.

Zanzibar takes the number of CAF full member nations to 55, equal with UEFA as the biggest of FIFA's six confederations.

Tanzania soccer federation president Jamal Malinzi had called for Zanzibar to be admitted.

