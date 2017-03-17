Racing: Lizzie loves Bonecrusher win

By Mike Dillon

Even rider Matt Cameron admits Lizzie L'Amour is not an everyday horse, but says on the Zabeel mare's day she could win anything.

Lizzie L'Amour added a group one to the cabinet when she narrowly took yesterday's $200,000 Bonecrusher Stakes at Ellerslie.

"She was second up and a bit fresh and she goes best that way," said Cameron as he weighed in.

"She's amazing at her best, you could win any race with her. The little bit of give in the ground today suited her."

Co-trainer Andrew Forsman wasn't sure of the immediate and even long-term future for Lizzie L'Amour. "Basically she's now a group one winner so in reality she doesn't need to do a lot more, but she will.

"You could look at a race like the Caulfield Cup and work backwards from there. They went hard early today and it got a bit messy there for a while and that suited this mare because she was one of the real stayers in the race.

"We knew she was back to her best, but we didn't know whether it was going to be today or at her next start that she'd peak."

The Baker/Forsman stable know Lizzie L'Amour can manage the 2400m because in the spring she won the Waikato Cup, even though she had the softest run of all time.

Cameron settled Lizzie L'Amour close to the speed and settled into a dour battle with Benzini from the 220m. Behind the pair Jonathan Riddell was trying desperately to work the hot favourite Kawi into the clear. When Kawi found clear air he produced very little and finished fifth.

Sound Proposition finished strongly to just cut Consensus out of third.

Stephen Marsh has a message for those who believe yesterday's $100,000 Westbury Classic was the top of the mountain for Thee Auld Floozie - she has yet to hit her best.

After a group one Thorndon Mile success followed by yesterday's group 2 Westbury Classic success, you could be excused for thinking Thee Auld Floozie had done everything she could achieve on the track.

"No, definitely not," says Marsh. "She has improved with each preparation. I honestly believe she will be better next preparation and that she will be in the group one weight-for-age races."

When it comes to determination, Thee Auld Floozie has the market covered among the mares. On a day when, at least in the first three races, horses needed to be on the speed, Thee Auld Floozie came from seventh at the 650m to challenge early in the home straight.

Despite topweight of 58kg, she showed rare grit to hold out class mare Mime, who flew down the rails late under Sydney rider Blake Shinn with 56kg.

A nose was the official winning margin.

- NZ Herald