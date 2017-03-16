Chandimal's 138 lifts Sri Lanka to 338 vs Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Dinesh Chandimal posted his eighth test century to lift Sri Lanka to 338 all out in its first innings on the second day of the second cricket test against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka resumed day two on 238 for seven with Chandimal and Rangana Herath at the crease and was bowled out by lunch, adding 100 in the session.

Chandimal faced 300 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries and a six for his 138 runs, and received valuable support from the tailenders as the last three Sri Lankan wickets added 143 runs.

He shared partnerships of 55 with Suranga Lakmal (35) and Herath (25) before he was eventually caught off Mehedi Hasan's bowling in the 106th over.

Off spinner Hasan finished with 3-90, and Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy and Shakib Al Hasan taking two wickets each.

Sri Lanka leads the two-match series after winning the first test by 259 runs last week.