5:39pm Thu 16 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Labissiere scores career-high 31, Kings beat Suns 107-101

PHOENIX (AP) " Rookie Skal Labissiere scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, a breakout performance that lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-11 Haitian, who spent much of the season with the Reno Bighorns of the Developmental League, scored the first 16 Sacramento points of the final quarter.

T.J. Warren scored 24 for the Suns, who rested Eric Bledsoe for the night.

The 28th overall pick in the draft out of Kentucky, Labissiere played only 52 minutes for the Kings before the All-Star break.

Rookie Tyler Ulis, a teammate of Labissiere at Kentucky, started in place of Bledsoe and had a career-high 13 assists.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 16 Mar 2017 18:27:05 Processing Time: 12ms