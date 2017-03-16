Labissiere scores career-high 31, Kings beat Suns 107-101

PHOENIX (AP) " Rookie Skal Labissiere scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, a breakout performance that lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-11 Haitian, who spent much of the season with the Reno Bighorns of the Developmental League, scored the first 16 Sacramento points of the final quarter.

T.J. Warren scored 24 for the Suns, who rested Eric Bledsoe for the night.

The 28th overall pick in the draft out of Kentucky, Labissiere played only 52 minutes for the Kings before the All-Star break.

Rookie Tyler Ulis, a teammate of Labissiere at Kentucky, started in place of Bledsoe and had a career-high 13 assists.