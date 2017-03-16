US district court upholds reduction of Wideman suspension

NEW YORK (AP) " A U.S. district court ruled against the NHL in the League's effort to overturn the reduction of Dennis Wideman's suspension by a neutral arbitrator last season.

Judge Alison Nathan sided with neutral discipline arbitrator James Oldham, who cut Wideman's suspension for knocking linesman Don Henderson to the ice from 20 games to 10. The NHL had sought to have the 20-game ban restored.

The National Hockey League says in a statement released Wednesday night that it disagrees with the court's decision, but understands the standard needed to overturn the decision. The league says it is ready to turn the page.

Wideman was suspended 20 games for hitting Henderson and knocking him down during a game for the Flames against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27, 2016.

Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld that suspension, but Oldham ruled that Wideman did not intend to injure Henderson and reduced the suspension to 10 games.