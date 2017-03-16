2:49pm Thu 16 March
Yankees add ex-Angels closer Frieri to spring roster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) " New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi says the team has added former Los Angeles Angels closer Ernesto Frieri to the spring training roster.

Frieri pitched for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.

"This is a guy that saved a lot of games," Girardi said after Wednesday night's 3-1 win over Philadelphia. "He pitched well in the WBC. Some of our people saw him and he's going to get an opportunity here."

The 31-year-old Frieri had 37 saves for the Angels in 2013. The right-hander last pitched in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2015.

Also, backup catcher Austin Romine left in the seventh inning after a wild pitch struck his right hand. The team said X-rays were negative

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

