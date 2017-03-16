Cricket: Henry Nicholls stars on mixed day for New Zealand

By David Leggat, in Wellington

South Africa were in charge after day one of the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve today - but the hosts bit back in the closing minutes.

Sent in, New Zealand made 268, with six of the wickets falling, on a green, seamer friendly pitch, to spinners.

Amiable offspinner J-P Duminy took career-best figures of four for 47 while left armer Keshav Maharaj picked up two.

At stumps, South Africa were in early difficulties, at 20 for two.

Tim Southee had hapless Stephen Cook caught at second slip for three. Colin de Grandhomme added a second wicket five balls later when he had first test centurymaker Dean Elgar also caught at second slip, also by Jimmy Neesham.

Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada was there on eight with Hashim Amla yet to score.

It is the first time since Australian legspin legend Bill O'Reilly was stalking the ground in 1946 that six wickets had fallen to spinners on the first day of a Basin test.

New Zealand would have been in a sorrier state had it not been for Henry Nicholls' maiden test century, which put some much-needed substance into New Zealand's innings.

The lefthander made a fine 118 off 161 balls, having arrived with New Zealand a parlous 21 for three, after being sent in against a quality seam attack in helpful bowling conditions.

His innings was composed, laced with a stream of fine, assertive shots and he got a fine reward in his 19th test innings.

Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander had New Zealand's batsmen jumping through hoops in the opening hour as the ball bent and darted off the pitch.

However from 101 for five, Nicholls and Basin Reserve specialist BJ Watling - he averages 49 on the ground, 11 more runs than his overall mark - put on 116, a New Zealand sixth wicket record against South Africa, only for Nicholls dismissal, yorked by Duminy's amiable off spin, to start a slump.

Three wickets fell for five in 24 balls as New Zealand lost ground rapidly.

New Zealand needed a late flurry from Jeetan Patel and Southee, who put on a rapid 44 off 5.1 overs to push the score beyond 260.

The first test in Dunedin was drawn.

