5th dog tied to Iditarod dies as team nears Alaska village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " Another dog connected to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has died.

Race officials say a 3-year-old male named Shilling from musher Roger Lee's team died Wednesday as Lee approached the Bering Sea village of Unalakleet (YOO-nah-la-kleet). A necropsy is planned.

Lee, a rookie, was in 62nd place Wednesday afternoon. Mitch Seavey won the race Tuesday.

Four other Iditarod dogs have died, including two that had finished racing.

One was hit by a car after it was flown to Anchorage and released to a handler. Another died as it was flown to Anchorage. The dog showed signs of elevated body temperature.

Two dogs died while racing. A dog in Seth Barnes' team died as he approached Galena. A dog in Katherine Keith's team died about 10 miles from Koyuk (KOY-uk).