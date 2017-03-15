11:17am Thu 16 March
Prosecutors want to tell jury ex-NFL star spoke about anger

BOSTON (AP) " Prosecutors in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have asked a judge to allow them to tell the jury he told a witness he was "very angry all the time."

In a motion released Wednesday, prosecutors say Hernandez made the statement to a woman who wrote to him in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot two men in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink. They argue the statement should be admissible to show his state of mind "to explain his anger over a spilled drink."

Hernandez's lawyers asked the judge to deny the request. They argue the statement refers to his general state of mind years after the killings.

The judge hasn't ruled.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

