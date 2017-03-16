Basketball: Flavell calls on previous relationships

Southland Sharks coach Judd Flavell is grateful for a number of familiarities ahead of their National Basketball League season opener against the Nelson Giants.

Flavell has spent time working with four of their most experienced players in Alex Pledger, Derone Raukawa, Reuben te Rangi and Duane Bailey throughout his time as assistant coach of the Breakers.

Flavell says he's relied on his past relationships with the players to help fast track their preparations for the season.

He says it's a huge part of the season as they don't have long to get things right but any existing relationships certainly help.

Tip off from Invercargill is at 7pm.

