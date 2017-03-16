7:06am Thu 16 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Basketball: Flavell calls on previous relationships

Assistant Coach Judd Flavell during his time with the Breakers. Photo / Getty Images
Assistant Coach Judd Flavell during his time with the Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

Southland Sharks coach Judd Flavell is grateful for a number of familiarities ahead of their National Basketball League season opener against the Nelson Giants.

Flavell has spent time working with four of their most experienced players in Alex Pledger, Derone Raukawa, Reuben te Rangi and Duane Bailey throughout his time as assistant coach of the Breakers.

Flavell says he's relied on his past relationships with the players to help fast track their preparations for the season.

He says it's a huge part of the season as they don't have long to get things right but any existing relationships certainly help.

Tip off from Invercargill is at 7pm.

- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 16 Mar 2017 07:53:02 Processing Time: 17ms