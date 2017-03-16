Peter Fill of Italy wins overall downhill title at finals

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) " Peter Fill of Italy retained his overall downhill title Wednesday by finishing second to teammate Dominik Paris at World Cup Finals.

Fill entered the day trailing Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 33 points in the standings, but used a strong run to overtake Jansrud, who wound up 11th.

Fill captured the title by 23 points during a season in which he never won a World Cup downhill race.

Paris was the first racer out of the starting gate and finished in a time of 1 minute, 33.07 seconds. No one could catch him. Fill was 0.08 seconds behind and Carlo Janka of Switzerland took third.

Fill captured the downhill title last season. Jansrud won in 2014-15.