Hulk scores as Shanghai SIPG wins again in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Brazilian striker Hulk scored his third goal in three Asian Champions League matches, helping Shanghai SIPG beat Japanese club Urawa Reds 3-2 on Wednesday.

Hulk, who cost the Chinese team more than $60 million in June, has now scored in all three victories for the Group F leaders.

Shi Ke scored the opening goal and Elkeson made it 2-0 with a long-range effort. Hulk then ran past three defenders to score early in the second half. Rafael Silva got one back from the penalty spot and Wataru Endo added a late consolation goal.

"Urawa is a good team, but we took the points and can now look forward to the next game," Shanghai coach Andre Villas-Boas said.

Urawa is second in the group ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers, which became the first Australian team to win a match in this season's competition after a 3-2 victory at FC Seoul.

In Group H, Ramires scored the only goal of the game as Chinese club Jiangsu Suning beat Gamba Osaka 1-0 in Japan. The former Chelsea midfielder scored just before halftime with a left-footed shot from outside the area.

Also, Adelaide United picked up its first point in the group after a 3-3 draw with South Korean club Jeju United.

In the western half of the draw, Qatari club Al Rayyan moved to the top of Group D with a 3-1 win over Iranian team Persepolis.

