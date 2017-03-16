2nd Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday at the end of the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c Hasan b Rahman 7

Upul Tharanga c Sarkar b Hasan 11

Kusal Mendis st. Rahim b Hasan 5

Dinesh Chandimal not out 86

Asela Gunaratne lbw b Roya 13

Dhananjaya de Silva b Islam 34

Niroshan Dickwella b Shakib 34

Dilruwan Perera c Sarkar b Rahman 9

Rangana Herath not out 18

Extras: (1b, 12lb, 2nb, 6w) 21

Total: (for 7 wickets) 238

Overs: 83.1

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-24, 3-35, 4-70, 5-136, 6-180, 7-195.

To bat: Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan..

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 15-5-32-2 (5w), Subashis Roy 15-2-47-1 (2nb, 1w), Mehedi Hasan 15-2-58-2, Taijul Islam 14-2-34-1, Shakib Al Hasan 20.1-3-43-1, Mosaddek Hossain 4-0-11-0.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Third Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)