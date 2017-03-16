2:04am Thu 16 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Croatian club Hajduk fined after weekend hooligan incidents

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) " Croatian club Hajduk has been fined and ordered to play two games in an empty stadium after hooligan incidents last weekend, including a masked man chasing the referee with a metal bar.

The game between Hajduk and Rijeka on Saturday was interrupted twice over racist chants, flares and the intruder.

A man in a black track suit and wearing a balaclava jumped onto the field and went after the referee. Police eventually caught him.

Disciplinary judge Sasa Pavlicic Bekic on Wednesday fined Hajduk about 11,000 euros ($11,700). Rijeka was also filed 2,000 euros ($2,100) over flares and "inappropriate" chants by its fans.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Mar 2017 03:41:36 Processing Time: 16ms