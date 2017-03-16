Motorsport: Dixon keen for a drive at Mt Panorama enduro race

By Dale Budge

Kiwi IndyCar star Scott Dixon is plotting an attack on Mt Panorama.

The 36-year-old has long-held a dream to race at the iconic Bathurst track and is hoping to be able to compete in the popular Bathurst 12-hour endurance GT race early next year during his IndyCar off-season.

"It is something that I have spoken to a few manufacturers about over the last couple of years," Dixon said.

"I think that race has always been strong but has grown a lot in the past couple of years. To see a good majority of the manufacturers represented down there - it could be there are some alliances or outfits that I currently drive for that could run something down there."

Dixon has expressed an interest in one day competing in the Supercars championship in his career although he remains committed to IndyCars for the foreseeable future.

Any move to Supercars would begin with dipping his toes in the water at the 12-hour event.

"[Bathurst] is a track I have always wanted to race on. I have always wanted to do the Bathurst 1000 and the V8s but I think a transition, if it was ever to be possible, would be to start with the 12-hour and get some miles around that place."

The four-time IndyCar champion, who finished third at the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida on Monday, is happy where he is, however, and has his attention focused on winning a fifth championship and a second Indianapolis 500 with his Ganassi team.

"I still have the drive. Every morning when I wake up I get to the gym, get training and try to be best prepared for the season ahead.

"I still have the fire. It's still burning," he said. Dale Budge

