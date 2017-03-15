8:11pm Wed 15 March
Balentien leads Netherlands to 14-1 win over Cuba at WBC

TOKYO (AP) " Former Major Leaguer Wladimir Balentien homered twice and drove in five runs as the Netherlands overpowered Cuba 14-1 in seven innings on Wednesday at the World Baseball Classic.

Balentien, who plays in Japan for the Yakult Swallows, hit a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo blast in the third as the Netherlands jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The Netherlands improved to 2-1 in Pool E. Depending on the outcome of Japan's game later Wednesday with Israel, the Netherlands will either advance directly to next week's championship round in Los Angeles or have a Thursday tiebreaker game at Tokyo Dome.

A Japan win would guarantee the Netherlands a spot in the semifinals, while an Israel win would leave three teams at 2-1 and bring the tournament's tiebreaker rule into effect.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

