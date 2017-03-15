NRL: Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Tuivasa-Sheck out of Bulldogs clash

Breaking

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been ruled out of Friday's round three NRL clash against the Bulldogs in Dunedin after failing concussion tests.

The 23-year-old fullback was forced from the field in the first half of last Friday's 26-10 defeat to Melbourne and sat out the rest of the match after failing the NRL's requisite Head Injury Assessments.

His condition was being monitored this week as per the relevant protocols around concussion but failed a follow-up test today that will ensure he is rested for at least another week.

"Roger has been through the concussion protocols as required and hasn't been cleared to play," said Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

Tui Lolohea, who started on the right wing over the last fortnight, will wear the No1 jersey after initially being named in the Warriors extended reserves.

Last year's skipper Ryan Hoffman will captain the side in Tuivasa-Sheck's absence.

"Ryan is a natural choice. He's one of our leaders and is well versed in the demands of the role," said Kearney.

The loss of the former Sydney Roosters premiership winner is a blow to the Warriors, as they look to bounce back to register their second win of the season.

The Warriors attack suffered noticeably following Tuivasa-Sheck's departure in the 27th minute against the Storm and the home side failed to add to their score throughout the remainder of the match.

Tuivasa-Sheck has been in commanding form since making his return from a ACL knee injury and debuting as the club captain in the two preseason trials against Melbourne and Gold Coast.

He topped the running metres in the round one win over Newcastle with 251 from 20 carries and made several threatening runs to get his side on the front foot.

Back-up No7 Mason Lino has also been omitted from the initial 21-man squad and will travel to Sydney to play in the reserve grade side's third-round encounter with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

- NZ Herald