Basketball: Russell Westbrook creeps closer to history

Russell Westbrook passes to Steven Adams during the Thunder's win over the Nets. Photo / AP
Another triple-double from Russell Westbrook and a handy contribution from Steven Adams helped the Thunder to a rare road victory today.

Oklahoma City snapped a seven-game losing streak away from home, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-104 thanks to a typically impressive all-round effort from Westbrook.

The guard recorded his 33rd triple-double of the season, grabbing 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds. That performance saw Westbrook edge ever closer to becoming only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double across an entire campaign.


Adams, meanwhile, added 11 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes of court time, enjoying his third-straight double-digit offensive outing.

The victory lifted the Thunder to 38-29 on the season and left them in sixth spot in the Western Conference as the playoffs approach.

- NZ Herald

