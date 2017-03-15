3-time champion Nadal, Venus Williams win at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) " Rafael Nadal defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday for his 50th career victory at the desert tournament.
Nadal closed out the 1 1/2-hour match in 95-degree (35 C) heat with a forehand winner. The three-time tournament champion could next face Roger Federer, who played American Steve Johnson later.
Nadal won 80 percent of his first-serve points and three of five break points. Verdasco, who won eight straight points for a 3-2 lead in the second set, had seven double faults.
Venus Williams advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001 with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Shuai Peng, the last remaining qualifier in the draw. She had 40 winners, 40 unforced errors and won the final four games of the match after trailing 3-2.
Williams ended her 15-year boycott of the event last year, when she lost in the second round.
In other women's matches, No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova advanced when 15th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky retired trailing 5-1 in the first set; No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted No. 5 Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; and No.
8 Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia.
On the men's side, No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori routed 25th-seeded Gilles Muller 6-2, 6-2; American Donald Young defeated 14th-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; and Malek Jaziri got by American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Five-time Indian Wells winner Novak Djokovic takes on 2013 finalist Juan Martin del Potro at night.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings