ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " Mitch Seavey, 57, becomes oldest musher to win nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " Mitch Seavey, 57, becomes oldest musher to win nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 15 Mar 2017 13:34:45 Processing Time: 31ms