10:46am Wed 15 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Leicester City keep Champions League run alive

Leicester's Wes Morgan, second left, celebrates with team mates after he scored a goal. photo / AP
Leicester's Wes Morgan, second left, celebrates with team mates after he scored a goal. photo / AP

Leicester City have continued their remarkable run in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions are through to the quarter finals after a 2-0 win over Spanish side Sevilla in the second leg of their tie at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men late in the second half when Sami Nasri was sent off fort a headbutt on Jamie Vardy midway through the second half while Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel also saved a penalty.

Meanwhile Italian giants Juventus have beaten Porto 1-0 in Turin to advance to the last eight 3-0 on aggregate.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 15 Mar 2017 10:46:13 Processing Time: 697ms