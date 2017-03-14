Leicester City keep Champions League run alive

Leicester City have continued their remarkable run in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions are through to the quarter finals after a 2-0 win over Spanish side Sevilla in the second leg of their tie at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men late in the second half when Sami Nasri was sent off fort a headbutt on Jamie Vardy midway through the second half while Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel also saved a penalty.

Meanwhile Italian giants Juventus have beaten Porto 1-0 in Turin to advance to the last eight 3-0 on aggregate.

- NZ Herald