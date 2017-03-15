Kane has damaged ankle ligaments, says Tottenham

LONDON (AP) " Tottenham says striker Harry Kane damaged ligaments in his right ankle during the team's FA Cup quarterfinal match against Millwall.

The Premier League club says the injury is similar to the one sustained by Kane in a league game against Sunderland in September, which ruled the England international out for seven weeks.

Spurs say "however it is not considered to be as severe."

Kane, who was hurt early in the 6-0 win over Millwall on Sunday, continues to be monitored by club doctors. Tottenham did not give a predicted timescale for the striker's absence.