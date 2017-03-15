Watch: Dan Carter shows partying form that jeopardises career

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Just hours after his boss accused him of partying too hard, video has surfaced of former All Black Dan Carter showing his off-field form.

The footage, originally posted on The Game Facebook page last October, shows Carter relaxing with team-mates in the locker-room, sculling beers, but perhaps takes on a little more significance in light of recent indiscretions.

The three-time IRB Player of the Year, who steered New Zealand to victory at the last World Cup, faces an uncertain future with the French Racing 92 club, after his arrest for drink-driving at nearly twice the allowable limit in Paris last month.

He later apologised on Facebook.

"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines. No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family,

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

Carter, 35, was dropped as an ambassador for Land Rover soon afterwards and was booed off the field, after Racing's defeat to La Rochelle last weekend, his first game back since his arrest.

This week, Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti pointed the finger at Carter's lifestyle away from the game.

"I have long said that man was perfect, that he knew only one fault," Lorenzetti told Le Parisien.

"Finally it was discovered that he knew how to party. Perhaps today he is too much solicited from right and left by too many public relations operations.

"We will try to refocus him on rugby. The guy is responsible and big enough.

"I think he's going to do it on his own, we do not need to talk to him about it. He understood."

But Carter's career also faces the threat of amalgamation, with news that Racing will combine with crosstown rivals Stade Francais next season.

"Players will be axed," Lorenzetti told supporters in a letter. "They've got 45 players, we've got 45 players, 45+45=45.

"Merit will be the criteria, probably youth and the factor of being selectable for France."

At the very least, recent events must be a massive wake-up call for the former All Blacks first-five, with his legacy as one of the greatest players in history now at stake.

