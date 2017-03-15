Henderson, McManus get landmark winner at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) " Buveur D'Air won the Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday in a landmark victory for trainer Nicky Henderson and owner J.P. McManus.

Henderson has now won the race a record six times, after victories with See You Then from 1985-87 as well as with Punjabi in 2009 and Binocular in 2010.

It was McManus' 50th winner at Cheltenham, the most prestigious jumps meeting in British horse racing.

Ridden by Noel Fehily, Buveur D'Air went off at odds of 5-1 and beat stablemate My Tent Or Yours by 4 1/2 lengths.

The last two winners of the race, Annie Power and Faugheen, missed out because of injury.

The highlight of the festival is the Gold Cup on Friday.