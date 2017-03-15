Lydia Ko moves into third on all-time rankings list

Lydia Ko has moved into third on the all-time list for the most weeks as the number one ranked player in women's golf.

Ko has held the number one spot for a total of 92 weeks, joining Inbee Park in joint third-placed on the all-time list.

Mexican great Lorean Ochoa holds the record at 158 weeks, while Taiwan's Yani Tseng sits in second on 109 weeks.

The 19-year-old New Zealander first became world number one in February 2015, aged just 17. Her reign at the top was briefly halted by Park until Ko reclaimed the number one ranking in October 2015 and hasn't given it up since.

Ko's current run as world number one is now 73 weeks.

Ko finished ninth at the HSBC Women's Champions event in Singapore last week for her second top 10 finish of 2017.

- NZ Herald