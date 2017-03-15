Why Floyd Mayweather is back in the boxing ring

By Adam Santarossa of news.com.au

There could be a very good reason why Floyd Mayweather is now officially out of retirement.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has made a staggering claim on his podcast The Countdown which he hosts alongside Luis J Gomez on Sirius XM regarding Mayweather's return to the ring.

The UFC star says he has heard from a trusted source that Mayweather may not be in the secure financial position he has claimed to be, despite having a reported net worth of $650 million ($859 million AUD).

"I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money," Bisping said.

"The number was very, very big. I don't think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of."

Talk of a showdown between Conor McGregor and Mayweather has swirled for months, but it has reached fever pitch in the last few days.

Hot on the heels of Mayweather announcing he was "officially unretired" at a fan event in England, reports emerged that a tentative hold had been placed on Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena for a June 10 date (June 11 NZT) to host the likely Mayweather-McGregor showdown.

Despite doubting the fight would occur when it was first rumoured, Bisping has now changed his tune.

"My bet is that the fight will happen. Will it happen in June? I don't know, that might be a bit too soon," Bisping said.

"Both guys stand to make a s***-tonne of money out of it. I'm all for it to be honest. I'm looking forward to seeing it and I'm all for everybody making money, so good for them.

"You have to agree on a purse and then UFC have to agree on a split. The UFC are business people as well and WME (new UFC owners), if the pot is big enough, then they're not going to say no."

The current UFC middleweight king says McGregor not only stands to make a ridiculous amount of money by taking the Mayweather fight, but that he has a legitimate chance of beating the undefeated boxer.

Bisping says McGregor has nothing to lose and has the skills to shock the world, particularly given Mayweather's recent inactivity.

"Floyd's coming out of retirement and hasn't fought in a little bit. Conor has that big left hand, he's got power," Bisping said.

"The fight is boxing so you never know. You can never say never. That's a chance for Conor to become the greatest fighter of all time.

"Love him or hate him he's done a tremendous job in the UFC and if he was to take out perhaps one of the greatest boxers who ever lived, that would be something, that would be incredible and you can't deny it."

Bisping says Mayweather is the one taking the risk, as defeat against McGregor in his discipline could prove the death of boxing.

The question of a MMA fighter against a boxer has been answered on a number of occasions in the Octagon. Most recently, former heavyweight champion James Toney was beaten by UFC legend Randy Couture.

No one from the MMA world has gone into boxing and defeated a legitimate legend of the sport though, and McGregor could show once and for all who is superior.

"There's an opportunity for him (McGregor) to do that," Bisping said.

"It will send a message that there are better fighters in Mixed Martial Arts than there is in boxing.

"Boxing vs. MMA - all the boxing purists will be sniggering to themselves saying this is ridiculous. It's an interesting dynamic; it does put an interesting spin on it."

