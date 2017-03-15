6:37am Wed 15 March
Porto fans let off fireworks outside Juventus headquarters

TURIN, Italy (AP) " A group of Porto fans exploded fireworks outside the headquarters of Juventus in Turin ahead of the teams' Champions League match on Tuesday.

Police arrived immediately and the situation was swiftly under control, without any reported arrests.

Around a hundred fans were still gathered around the offices after the incident.

Juventus has a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

