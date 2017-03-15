6:05am Wed 15 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FIFA to review pay, pension deals for council members

ZURICH (AP) " FIFA is to review its payment and pension deals for FIFA Council members, who currently get a $300,000 annual stipend.

FIFA says in a statement "these matters will be dealt with in meetings at the end of this month."

The current $300,000 FIFA Council stipend, plus daily expenses, was agreed under the previous leadership and before the ruling panel was expanded to 37 members.

Pension plans for FIFA Council and some former executive committee members have been revealed in a Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict into Sepp Blatter's appeal case.

FIFA currently gives $9,000 for each year's service, paid for the equal number of years on leaving.

FIFA says its new compensation panel "will discuss FIFA's compensation policy in the past and for the future" and make proposals to the council.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 15 Mar 2017 06:14:50 Processing Time: 126ms