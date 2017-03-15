Italy makes 4 changes for Six Nations match against Scotland

ROME (AP) " Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes to his team for Saturday's final Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Bristol center Tommaso Benvenuti comes in for Michele Campagnaro, who injured his shoulder in the 40-18 loss to France. Glasgow flanker Simone Favaro is also unavailable and has been replaced by Maxime Mbanda.

Hooker Ornel Gega has recovered from a slight neck injury and will take Leonardo Ghiraldini's place, while George Biagi will come in for Andries van Schalkwyk in the second row.

Benetton Treviso winger Luca Sperandio has again been named on the bench after making his debut against France. Zebre's Federico Ruzza is also among the replacements and will be hoping to make his first international appearance.