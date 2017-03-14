12:31am Wed 15 March
Austria forward Burgstaller returns for Moldova qualifier

VIENNA (AP) " Austria forward Guido Burgstaller will return to the national team for next week's World Cup qualifier against Moldova and a friendly against Finland.

Missing from the team since being dropped ahead of the 2016 European Championship, the Schalke player has been included in the 23-man squad announced Tuesday by Austria coach Marcel Koller.

Koller says Burgstaller "moves a lot, creates space, is a two-footed player, and he has proven that he can score goals."

The squad contains two debutants, Stoke goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and Salzburg defender Stefan Lainer.

Austria plays Moldova in Group D in Vienna on March 24, and hosts Finland in Innsbruck four days later.

After four qualifying matches, Ireland leads the group with 10 points, followed by Serbia with eight, Wales with six, and Austria with four.

