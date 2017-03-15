Racing: Sofia Rosa likely to bypass Bonecrusher

By NZ Racing

Quality mare Sofia Rosa will only run at Ellerslie tomorrow by default.

All going smoothly, she will instead be in Sydney for the group one Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday with Blake Shinn booked to handle the Stephen Marsh-trained four-year-old.

The Cambridge galloper's connections had originally planned to use the Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes as a springboard to an Australian autumn campaign and Sofia Rosa has only remained in the field in case of any hold-up to her flight to Sydney.

"It's planned to go early [this] morning," said Wairarapa bloodstock agent Bruce Perry, who manages owner Lib Petagna's thoroughbred interests.

"The Ranvet has always been a thought and then when Ellerslie was called off we put in an entry.

"The race fits into her programme and when we saw the nominations it did look a very inviting option.

"It was always going to be a strong field, but if we're going to capture a group one at weight-for-age it looks a reasonable opportunity, especially if they get a bit of rain."

The Ranvet will serve as Sofia Rosa's lead-up to the A$4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 8.

The daughter of Makfi, who last autumn won the Australian Oaks, has impressed in two domestic outings this preparation. She made late ground to run seventh when resuming in the NRM Sprint at Te Rapa and again finished well for third in the Haunui Farm WFA Classic.

Meanwhile, Allan Sharrock wasn't holding back in the wake of the decision to rule Jason Waddell out of tomorrow's meeting at Ellerslie.

The trainer of Kawi was left seething by the outcome of Monday's Judicial Control Authority meeting.

"It's a disgrace - it's punished all the owners, and not just mine, but all of them who Jason Waddell was going to ride for," Sharrock said.

"Surely common sense should have prevailed and they gave him dispensation to ride.

"I finally got a rider to gel with my horse and I've only had him for one start." Sharrock was referring to Waddell's first ride on Kawi, which resulted in a victory in last month's Haunui Farm Classic.

