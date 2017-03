BNP Paribas Open Results

Dominic Thiem (8), Austria, def. Mischa Zverev (29), Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (21), Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (16), Spain, walkover.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Tomas Berdych (13), Czech Republic, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (28), Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (22), Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas (27), Uruguay, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Elena Vesnina (14), Russia, def. Timea Babos (25), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic (28), France, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Venus Williams (12), United States, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Peng Shuai, China, def. Agnieszka Radwanska (6), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki (13), Denmark, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.

Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, and Sam Querrey, United States, def.Florin Mergea, Romania, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-1, 1-6, 10-6.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Max Mirnyi, Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (6), United States, def. Rafael Nadal, Spain, and Bernard Tomic, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9.

Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbet and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, walkover.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 10-4.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Vania King, United States, and Yaroslava Shvedova (7), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-8.

