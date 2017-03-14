Atkinson scores 2 as Blue Jackets set franchise records

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a postseason spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky's power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie and followed a rouging minor on Konecny. Atkinson got his 32nd of the season with 20.9 seconds remaining on an empty-netter.

LIGHTNING 3, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) " Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining to lift Tampa Bay over New York.

Peter Budaj made 26 saves for his first win since Tampa Bay acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for fellow goalie Ben Bishop. Gabriel Dumont also scored and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning, who extended their winning streak to three games.

They have picked up at least one point in eight of their last nine on the road.

Steven Kampfer and Michael Grabner had the goals for the Rangers, who won 4-1 on Sunday night in Detroit. They still hold a comfortable lead for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay is in a tight race with Toronto and the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the East.

HURRICANES 8, ISLANDERS 4

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Jamie Mackay's 'From the Lip' - The day Helen Clark totally ignored me Home loan sweeteners disappear

NEW YORK (AP) " Jaccob Slavin had a hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and Carolina ruined New York's return from a long road trip.

The Islanders capped a nine-game swing Saturday at St. Louis and returned to Barclays Center with an 11-game home point streak, their longest since 1982. But the Hurricanes broke this one open with four straight goals in the second period.

Joakim Nordstrom also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward made 23 stops. Slavin's third goal came late in the third period on a shot that sneaked through the legs of Thomas Greiss.

Ryan Strome, Stephen Gionta, Calvin de Haan and Joshua Ho-Sang scored for the Islanders. Jean-Francois Berube made nine saves on 13 shots before being pulled in the second.

The Islanders led 3-2 before Carolina's four-goal burst, which began when Faulk tied it 6:51 into the period.