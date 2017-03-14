3:07pm Tue 14 March
Grizzlies' Parsons out indefinitely with left knee injury

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) " Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, the team's biggest offseason free agent acquisition, is out indefinitely because of a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee.

Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94 million contract over the summer, has had two surgeries on his right knee within the last two years. Earlier this season, the team announced he bruised his left knee in a Nov. 18 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Grizzlies said in a statement Monday before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks that they are still evaluating the injury to take "the appropriate course of action."

Parsons has been on a minutes restriction this season because of the knee problems. The 6-foot-10 forward has not performed up to hopes, averaging 6.2 points. He has not played more than 25 minutes in a game this season.

