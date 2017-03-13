Benfica beats Belenenses to regain Portuguese league lead

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Benfica cruised past Belenenses 4-0 and regained the Portuguese league lead on Monday.

The host opened the scoring through Andre Almeida in the first half. Konstantinos Mitroglou, Eduardo Salvio and Jonas piled on in the second.

The defending champion needed the victory to get back in front of FC Porto, which on Friday won at Arouca 4-0.

After 25 rounds, Benfica has one point more than Porto, and 12 more than third-placed Sporting Lisbon.