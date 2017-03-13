12:04pm Tue 14 March
Osasuna's winless streak in Spain reaches 19 games

MADRID (AP) " Osasuna's winless streak in the Spanish league reached 19 games after drawing with Eibar 1-1 on Monday.

Kenan Kodro equalized for host Osasuna seven minutes after Kike Garcia opened the scoring for Eibar in the 72nd minute at El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna hasn't won since it played Eibar in October.

The promoted club remains last in the 20-team standings, seven points behind 19th-placed Sporting Gijon.

It was the third winless game for Eibar, which stayed in eighth place.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

